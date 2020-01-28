Respect Lives Here is the theme of a photo contest being sponsored by KCR Community Resources.
The contest will run until Monday, Feb. 10, with the winners announced Feb. 22 at the end of the annual Sacred Spaces Tour of places of worship in Kelowna.
“We want to engage people in capturing what their vision of respect means in their daily lives through the photo contest in a fun and creative way, and to facilitate open understanding and learning through the Sacred Spaces Tour,” said Anima Anand, immigrant services manager for KCR Community Resources.
Photo contest participants should submit their photos via Instagram and tag @kcrcommunity, as well as use the hashtag #respectliveshere2020.
Those who don’t use Instagram can email photo submissions to borderlyscommunications@gmail.com with the subject Respect Lives Here Photo Contest. Photos should include a sentence or two explaining how the image represents respect for diversity.
The top 10 photos will be placed on display at the Okanagan Regional Library’s downtown Kelowna branch, 1380 Ellis St., for public voting Feb. 12-21.
Contest details are available on the KCR website: kcr.ca/respect-contest.
Bus transportation for the 4-5 p.m. Sacred Spaces tour is being planned, with details to come. Stops will include the Gurdwara Guru Amardas Darbar Sikh Society, the Kelowna Islamic Society and the Okanagan Jewish Community.
