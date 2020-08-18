Parking will remain free at Skaha Lake Park and along Penticton’s Okanagan lakeshore.
After lengthy debate, Penticton city council voted against the majority of staff recommendations to expand paid parking throughout the community.
In an effort to recoup part of a projected $5-million shortfall, staff presented numerous proposals to council, Tuesday.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, admitted paid parking is “contentious” for many residents, but believes the city has a responsibility to “better utilize this valuable asset.”
By expanding paid parking, Laven said, more funding would be available for services such as bylaw patrol, park maintenance and maintaining washroom standards.
Engagement officer JoAnne Kleb said two surveys were conducted, one where the public was invited to offer feedback and another that was random. In total, 1,300 residents were involved. Kleb said the random survey gives a more accurate assessment because participants don’t have a pre-determined bias.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kleb said attitudes have shifted since the last significant parking survey, conducted back in 2017.
Comparing the two sets of data, she noted that 37% of respondents in the random survey supported expanding the paid program, compared with 24% for those who took the survey voluntarily.
Coun. Judy Sentes suggested the costs of implementation were downplayed in the staff report.
Mayor John Vassilaki supports expanding the program with conditions, but would like to have the South Okanagan Events Centre, Cascades Casino, LocoLanding and Riverside Drive also included.
“I don’t believe in free asphalt,” the mayor said.
Vassilaki wanted the additional revenue from parking to be earmarked for crime prevention, public safety, expanded bylaw to 2 a.m. and seven days per week and for facilities upgrades.
Of the half-dozen or so recommendations, council did support a fee increase for downtown parking in the business areas only.
Most contentious was the suggestion of charging at parks and along the lakeshore. Council unanimously agreed not to proceed on that file.
Coun. Katie Robinson suggested by charging for parking at Skaha Lake Park and on Lakeshore Drive, it would create problems for nearby residents because many would park on side streets to avoid the fees. Charging would be unfair to many seniors who utilize the park as their primary form of physical activity, Robinson declared.
A residents-only program is presently in effect for several parts of the city. Homeowners in those areas are charged a $15 annual fee. Coun. Campbell Watt supports the idea, but said it’s rarely enforced. He and Sentes would like to see more bylaw supervision.
Several other items may come back before council at budget time this fall. A modest fee increase for parking will be debated at that time. Council also decided that because of the uncertainty of the SOEC due to COVID, that it wouldn’t decide now whether or not to charge for parking there.