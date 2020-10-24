The District of Summerland’s sanitary landfill second scale and entrance upgrades have been completed and are now open for public use. A brief ribbon cutting was held Friday. From left, manager of environmental services Candace Pilling, Coun. Erin Carlson, County. Marty Van Alphen, acting mayor Doug Holmes, Coun. Richard Barkwill and Coun. Erin Trainer.
