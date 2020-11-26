City council didn’t do the business community any favours by green-lighting a 2021 budget that will see the average commercial property owner pay an extra $1,400 in taxes and utility fees, says the president of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
“I am very disappointed that the city has chosen this time to increase costs to businesses,” Nicole Clark said in an email Thursday.
“Our business community has been hit hard this year by the pandemic and are currently facing incredible uncertainty. Now is not the time to burden them further.”
The budget received tentative approval Wednesday – after council finished three scheduled days’ worth of deliberations in just a day and a half – and is set to be adopted Dec. 8.
It contains a 2.25% tax increase that will cost the owner of an average $464,000 home an extra $25 per year. Combined with planned utility rate hikes, the average homeowner can expect to pay an extra $164 to the city in 2021.
Meanwhile, the owner of an average business property worth $1.2 million will pay an extra $420 in tax next year, or $1,463 when combined with utility increases.
“In the past 24 hours I have had numerous business owners reach out to me looking for direction on where they can find supports, such as the increase to the Canadian Emergency Business Account announced in October that has still not been implemented or help completing the updated Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance application,” said Clark, referring to a pair of federal programs.
“The added costs from the city for some will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”
She also noted council chose to squirrel away $2.4 million from a provincial restart grant that could have been used to provide immediate relief.
“I would love to see a call out to all Penticton residents to double down on their efforts to support their favourite local businesses this holiday season,” said Clark.
“Perhaps that $2.4 million restart grant could be partially used on a support-local campaign.”