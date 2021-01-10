Anglican parishes in Summerland and Okanagan Falls have welcomed a new minister to the two-point parish.
Rev. Guna Vaddadi took up his new duties Jan. 1 at St. Stephen Anglican Church in Summerland and St. Barbara Anglican Church in Okanagan Falls.
“He wishes to work to develop both congregations, hoping to see them grow spiritually, numerically and maintain sound financial stability,” the churches said in a press release.
“He wishes to become an integral part of the communities he is working in as well as taking advantage of the beautiful Okanagan to engage in hiking, camping, and outdoor sports.”
Vaddadi was born in India and immigrated to Canada in the late-1990s and became assistant pastor at St. Bede’s Anglican Church in Toronto.
He and his wife, Ancy, have two adult daughters, who live in Toronto and Kelowna, respectively.
The last permanent rector, Rev. Rick Paulin, retired in June 2018.
Revs. Glenda Drew David Irving fill in as interim clergy.
The faith communities of St. Stephen and St. Barbara welcome anyone who may be seeking a spiritual community in which to thrive and grow but have not yet found one.
To join Zoom services on Sundays, or for additional information, call St. Stephen Church between 9 a.m. and noon, Tuesday through Thursday at 250-494-3466.