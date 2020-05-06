Penticton’s heritage registry now has one less property on it.
Council on Tuesday agreed unanimously at the owners’ request to remove the home at 452 Lakeshore Dr. from the municipal registry.
The owners, Dr. Blair Main and Dr. Barb Main, explained in a letter to the city that their home, also known as the Walker Residence, was added to the registry without their knowledge in 2009 – a year after they bought it – and that they would preserve certain heritage elements like windows, doors and floors if they ever did renovate.
However, council heard the Mains only found out the home was on the registry in February 2020, when they began putting together a deal to sell it to a developer, who was interested in replacing the house with a four-plex.
Council initially received the Mains’ request in March, but referred it to the Heritage and Museum Advisory Committee, which suggested leaving the home on the registry.
Concerned, however, that the Mains weren’t informed by the city when the home was officially added to the registry, council went along with the request to remove it.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said the previous owners agreed to put the home on the registry in 2008, but the process wasn’t completed until after the Mains purchased it in 2009.
A property’s presence on the registry would “add a bit” to the process of redeveloping it, Laven explained. For example, a routine demolition permit would require council approval.
Coun. Judy Sentes said she voted with “great reluctance” in favour of removing 452 Lakeshore Dr. from the registry.
“It’s sad to lose our heritage,” she added.
Information provided by the Heritage and Museum Advisory Committee states the Walker Residence was built in 1936 and was described by The Herald at that time as “a palatial $9,400 home.”
It was owned by a Dr. Walker, who was president of the Penticton Board of Trade and the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons.
The house was among the second wave of prominent homes constructed on Lakeshore Drive following completion of the KVR to Penticton.
City council adopted the heritage registry in 2009. It now has 54 properties on it. The registry is promoted as a way for property owners to tap into grants for restoration work, while preserving the city’s early history.