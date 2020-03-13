The Kelowna Daily Courier building at 550 Doyle Ave. has been sold.
Terms of the deal and the name of the buyer are not being disclosed at this time.
The 30,000 square-foot building is owned by Continental Newspaper Group and was built in 1974. Current zoning of the large property allows for construction of up to 12 storeys. It was put on the market in January 2018.
Courier general manager Stephanie Goodban said the newspaper will lease back the building for a period of time as the search for a new location is underway.
The Daily Courier will continue to publish five days per week.
“The paper is not going anywhere. This will in no way, shape or form affect the operation of the newspaper. The Daily Courier will continue to publish a daily newspaper for the people of Kelowna and the Central Okanagan as we have for many years,” Continental executive vice-president Steven Malkovich said, Friday.
The Penticton Herald will continue to operate at its offices at 101 – 186 Nanaimo Ave. W. in Penticton.