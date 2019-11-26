B.C.’s top court has upheld an eight-year prison sentence handed down by a Penticton judge to a man who sexually abused his stepdaughter over an eight-year period.
The offender, who can only be identified as R.M. in order to protect the victim’s identity, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in June 2018.
R.M. appealed the sentence on two grounds: that the judge failed to give proper consideration to his guilty plea and lack of a prior criminal record.
Both arguments were shot down by a three-judge panel of the B.C. Court of Appeal in a decision rendered Nov. 22, 2019, in Vancouver.
According to that decision, R.M. disputed some of the facts presented by the Crown at the 2018 sentencing hearing, resulting in both R.M. and the victim being called to testify for one day each.
“R.M.’s version of events significantly minimized his conduct: he denied that any sexual touching had occurred before his stepdaughter reached the age of 16. He also claimed intercourse had occurred only after she turned 17,” Justice Lauri Ann Fenlon wrote on behalf of the majority in the appeal court’s decision.
“The complainant said she was 10 years old when the assaults began, and 12 or 13 years old when sexual intercourse first occurred.”
The sentencing judge eventually sided with the girl, who brought the abuse to a close when she disclosed it to her grandmother at the age of 17.
Guilty pleas are generally considered by judges to be mitigating circumstances that result in lighter sentences because they demonstrate offenders taking responsibility for their actions, plus spare victims from the trauma of testifying and save court time and resources.
The sentencing judge, however, declined to consider R.M.’s guilty as a mitigating factor, a decision upheld by the appeal court.
“R.M.’s denial of facts that were ultimately proved to be true (at the hearing) meant the complainant was not spared from testifying and court resources were not saved,” wrote Fenlon.
The other ground for appeal, that R.M.’s lack of a prior criminal record should have been given more weight as a mitigating factor, was also rejected.
Lack of a criminal record is generally considered by a judge to be a mitigating factor because it shows an offender is of otherwise good character and may not have had the benefit of an earlier wake-up call from the justice system.
Again, the appeal court upheld the sentencing judge’s decision to give limited consideration to R.M.’s otherwise clean record.
“Even a modicum of reflection on these rationales leads to the inescapable conclusion that they will not apply equally to all first-time offenders. A person without a prior criminal conviction will not necessarily be a person of good character,” wrote Fenlon.
“In the present case, the offending occurred over eight years, at times on a daily basis. It is hardly open to R.M. to assert that his actions were out of character. The frequency and duration of his offending supports quite the contrary conclusion.”
