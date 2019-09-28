Editor’s Note: The Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald are asking candidates within their readership areas a series of 12 questions. Each candidate was given the question in writing with a word maximum of 120. All candidates were invited to participate, but several did not respond. (SO-WK Green candidate Tara Howse's response was inadvertently omitted from today's print edition. It will appear in print on Tuesday.)
Question: There are many fine candidates running in your riding. What makes you the best qualified for the job of MP?
SOUTH OKANAGAN-WEST KOOTENAY
RICHARD CANNINGS (NDP): I entered politics to provide a voice of science, particularly in this time of climate crisis. I bring four years of experience on how to be an effective MP, and I’ve been successful at making a meaningful impact in those years in Ottawa using a collegial and collaborative approach with all parties. I’ve had three private members bills either passed in the House of Commons or put into practice in more immediate fashion. I’ve held the government to account and given constructive criticism to ministers through my role as the vice-chair of the Natural Resources Committee. And I’ve brought over $100 million of federal funds into this riding — a better-than-average achievement, especially for a member of the opposition.
CONNIE DENESIUK (Liberal): I believe an MP needs solid leadership experience and the capability and determination to advocate for constituents on diverse needs and issues. I offer bold, trusted leadership and have the courage to care. I am a candidate who has a lengthy history as a locally-elected and provincially-elected education leader. I’ve served two-terms as chair of the Okanagan College Board of Governors. I have a Masters Degree in Leadership Studies and am known for building consensus to solve complex issues. As owner of a successful construction business for 39 years, and as a mother and partner in a long marriage, I understand and am prepared to assist with challenges and opportunities faced by South Okanagan-West Kootenay businesses and families.
TARA HOWSE (Green): With a career in community economic development, I’ve worked with all levels and forms of government to implement community-led solutions. As a social science researcher, I have a degree in criminal justice and am nearing completion of a Master’s in Globalization and Equality Issues, with a focus on trust and power during large development project processes.
HELENA KONANZ (Conservative): I represented the people of Penticton as a city councillor for seven years. I was a board member for the Regional District for four years. And, I have owned and operated a small business in the Okanagan for 25 years now.Years ago, before I made the step into public office, I was a professional tennis player and Canadian national champion. Through these different roles I have assumed, I know the time and dedication that it takes to achieve real results and I know that if chosen to represent you as your Member of Parliament, you can be assured that you will always have my full attention. My experience, knowledge, and my passion to make a difference, drives me to be the best candidate for the job.
SEAN TAYLOR (People’s Party): I’m a hard worker and have a long history of being of service to both my country and the communities I live in. I’m used to working within large, inflexible institutions where I’ve learned to advocate on people’s behalf for what is right. If given the privilege of being your MP, I would fight for the people of South Okanagan-West Kootenay like I do for my patients. I’ve heard nothing but good things about the candidates in my riding. They’re just on the wrong team. If you’re a fiscal conservative like me; we’re the only choice. The People’s Party of Canada has the best platform, the strongest leader, and the most coherent vision for the country I love.
---
CENTRAL OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN-NICOLA
DAN ALBAS (Conservative): I agree, we have some excellent candidates on the ballot. Aside from on-the-job experience, I would reference two things. One is getting results. I have been able to have private members bills’ adopted both as a member of the government, but also as an opposition MP, which is quite rare. My second trait is accountability. Other MPs like to give speeches while I prefer to spend my summer listening to citizens on my annual listening tour. Your emails always go directly to my inbox and are not filtered through my staff. I run a 24/7 call service where your calls are also sent directly to me where you can expect a call back. Citizens deserve to be heard.
ALLAN DUNCAN (People’s Party): The People’s Party of Canada is a new federal party with fresh enthusiasm. We are the fastest-growing political party in Canadian history. Our network has grown in one year bringing candidates to the 2019 election from all across Canada. The established political parties are finding themselves congested within their own hierarchies and histories. I, along with the PPC, am free from that congestion. I am ready for new government and I am pursuing new government. I work hard, and will continue to work hard together with Canadians for the benefit of Canadians and our national project. The PPC will not use party whips, to control my voice that will speak for COSN. And, my first instinct is to listen.
BRYNN JONES (Marijuana): An amazing group of people have stepped up to represent the community in Ottawa. I am honoured to stand with them. The Okanagan and all of B.C. has seen a massive growth in the cannabis and hemp-based businesses and agricultural expansion. The Marijuana Party has been fighting to address an issue that many Canadians thought was important only to be swept under the carpet of self-preservation by the governing parties. This forgotten issue eventually became the basis of choosing Justin Trudeau as PM. I represent this group of people who fight the for forgotten issues as we expand into a multi-platform party. I am a professional integrated into an emerging industry that will affect all local communities.
ROBERT MELLALIEU (Green): I do have political experience as I am involved as a director of many different boards. As a director, I have become very familiar with governance and how it can enhance the success of a committee to achieve its goals. I believe in the science of climate change. I believe Canada can be the world leader it once was I believe that Canada can demonstrate to the world how to transition to the green clean energy economy. I believe in the people of Canada to rally to the challenge and save this earth for our children, great-grandchildren and generations beyond.
MARY ANN MURPHY (Liberal): My combined background includes extensive experience in private industry, government, and academia with a variety of populations (children, youth, families and seniors) and stakeholders (businesses, not-for-profits, NGOs). I hold a Ph.D. in Health & Social Policy from Brandeis University (Boston), in addition to am M.S.W./B.S.W./B.A. I worked at the United Nations (Vienna) and spent 10 years of my career working for consulting firms, including Price Waterhouse, on social research, strategic/ urban planning, and community/new town development. As a long-term resident of West Kelowna, I have volunteered with over 40 Okanagan organizations, donating hundreds of volunteer service hours to veterans, families, and community groups advocating for the needs of seniors’ and youth, healthy aging, housing, civic engagement, and intergenerational relations.
JOAN PHILLIP (NDP): I have dedicated my life to upholding the rights of Indigenous people, of Mother Earth, and building strong, just, loving communities. My track record stands out above all the candidates who are running. I do what I say. I am what you see. I am a leader with integrity and will always do what is right.
---
KELOWNA-LAKE COUNTRY
TRAVIS ASHLEY (Green): I have an overwhelming sense of empathy. Having been through so much, I relate with people. My work ethic is unparalleled. Those that know me, know I am equal to four workers in the kitchen or in the field. My presence would add four more seats in the House of Commons to represent the Okanagan. I have always been a voice for those around me. I am a family man and my kids futures are on the line, therefore I am passionate. I have always treated those around me with equality, dignity and respect. These are the qualities of a good person, not your classic politician. I want to see politics done differently and restore integrity in parliament. I’m educated and ready.
JOHN BARR (People’s Party): I will suggest that the People's Party of Canada is the primary difference, and not necessarily the candidate. I am just an average working Canadian who has had enough, and decided to stand up with Max (Bernier) and his policies.
STEPHEN FUHR (Liberal): My wide life experiences of being a father, a Major in the military, a private pilot and running an avionics company, all helped prepare me to represent the diverse needs of this riding. More importantly, as the incumbent, I have a proven track record of success. I have brought over $160 million to our communities to help pay, amongst other things, for upgrading the East Kelowna water system, enhancing flood mitigation on Mission Creek, supporting the development of the rail trail, and funding UBCO. My last four years as your MP has given me a deep understanding of the issues, and challenges of our times and communities.
TRACY GRAY (Conservative): I believe it is more important than ever to consider who has been active and engaged in our community every day for many years, who truly understands what it is like to build a business and raise a family here, and who proactively reaches out and listens. I’ve door knocked 28,000-plus houses and I have a better understanding of our community and its needs now more than ever.Having experience as an entrepreneur, former owner of Discover Wines, being a passionate community volunteer, former Kelowna city councillor and Central Okanagan Regional District director and sitting on many boards and committees has allowed me to build relationships. I believe in bringing our community’s voices to Ottawa, not the other way around.
JUSTIN KULIK (NDP): I know what it means to face adversity, and I am willing to do whatever it takes to fight for fairness, justice, and the future. And at 18 years old, my future is on the line. In my books, people come before corporations, every time. My history is one of activism supported by love and courage. I see changes needed but no action, that is why I’m in this. I’m in this for love. I’m in this for courage. I’m in this for you.
- - -
Tuesday: What does reconciliation with our First Nation look like in your mind?
