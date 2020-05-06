Discovery of a dead horse on Postill Lake Road east of Kelowna has sparked a police investigation.
The animal was found by a member of the public last week. The horse had been shot.
“The animal was shot, and appears to have been cared for prior to its death. We are attempting to determine if this is a case of illegal dumping of remains, or something of a more serious criminal nature,” Cpl. Cory Lepine of the RCMP Livestock Section said in a release.
Police say the horse was a chestnut-coloured gelding. It had three white socks and a small white blaze on the tip of its nose.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP Livestock Section at 250-314-1800 or provide the tip anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.