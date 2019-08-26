Barring any unexpected flare-ups, the B.C. Wildfire service has issued its final update on the 2,600-hectare Eagle Mountain fire.
The service noted on its website over the weekend that with cooler, wetter conditions, “fire activity has dropped to a level where the situation on site has had, and will continue to have, little change.”
It says the east, west and south flanks, which posed a threat to communities, have been “fully suppressed,” while the north flank, which does not pose an interface risk, is being allowed to burn itself out.
Smoke may still be visible in the weeks ahead, but the service will be monitoring the situation.
The cause of the fire, which sparked Aug. 4 between Okanagan Falls and Oliver, remains under investigation.
At one point, there were hundreds of people on evacuation alert as a precaution, and some inmates from the Okanagan Correctional Centre were even transferred to other jails.
