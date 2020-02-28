A lake-to-lake cycling route could have a “monumental” impact on downtown businesses, warns the Downtown Penticton Association.
Executive director Lynn Allin said the loss of street parking to a double lane cycling route on “a main downtown artery (street) … will directly affect the sustainability of a few businesses.”
The city has put a call out to the community for feedback with both Martin and Winnipeg Streets the top two contenders for the downtown portion of the route.
Street parking would be removed to make way for the cycling lanes.
“I think wherever the bike lane is installed, there will be unhappy people and happy people,” Allin said via email. “But with that being said, it is important to note that the DPA is in favour of a “green” transportation plan and we are willing to work alongside the city to see this project completed.”
She added she believes bike lanes won’t “necessarily bring more people downtown, but provide a greener route to downtown.”
Allin added from her understanding, the city received only 1,000 forms showing support for a lake-to-lake cycling route, and only 200 returned in December 2019 with feedback on the proposed routes in the downtown core.
“Our position is that when a monumental project like permanent bike lanes is being reviewed by the city, the final decisions require more than less than 1% of the population’s support,” she said.
She’s now imploring the community to attend the city’s public forums on Mar. 25 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. and 26 from 5 - 6:30 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre to “learn more and to make your voice heard on this important issue.”
DPA members, she added, are encouraged to attend the AGM on Mar. 18 at Cannery Brewing from 5 – 7 p.m. to discuss bike lanes further.
“Change is always challenging, but through asking our members what they need and responding to their input, we will see a greener downtown,” she said. “Parking is important is one of the 2020 projects for the DPA.”
More information on the lake-to-lake route can be found at https://www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/lake-to-lake-cycling-route