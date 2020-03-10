There’s no doubt the Penticton Robotics team is “GUDIE NUFF” to be competing in the championship competition in Texas after snagging a prestigious qualifying award in Victoria this month.
Princess Margaret Secondary School teacher Josh Walker said it took a bit of time before it registered that he and his team of 18 students from both Maggie and Pen-Hi would be heading down to Houston, TX, for the 2020 FIRST Robotics World Championship beginning Apr. 15 after they snagged the Rookie All Star award at the Canadian Pacific Regionals competition in Victoria.
“There was information in my brain, somewhere, that, ‘Oh yeah, this is the award that all the veteran teams say that as a rookie, you should be aiming for,’” he said.
The team formed in November and worked tirelessly to fundraise in order to send themselves to Victoria for the weekend of Mar. 5.
“We raised I think it was $24,000 in … three months,” said Walker, adding the funds also covered registration costs, the robot named “GUDIE NUFF,” plus additional parts, travel expenses and the hotel.
Walker said the team entered the competition with “no expectations of anything,” being a rookie team. But they were welcomed in an “amazing atmosphere” and received help from other teams.
“The kids really were responsible for their own success,” he said. “This is probably the most intelligent, talented and motivated group of students I’ve ever worked with. They are absolutely amazing. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure they go (to Houston).”
Grade 9 Maggie student Marcus Francisco said he was shocked when he heard the team would be going to Houston.
“I was like, ‘Wait, what?’” he said of the moment.
Francisco is one of the drivers of the robot, saying it took weeks of hard work just to get coding and programing done to make the robot move.
He said the team has spent countless evenings after school building the robot.
“Near the end (before Victoria), we just stayed as late as possible to get the work done,” he said.
The team went before the Okanagan Skaha school board Monday night in hopes of receiving last-minute approval for international travel. Trips outside of the country require six months’ notice, but the team just found out last weekend they would be heading to Houston.
SD 67 gave its blessing, although with only one month until the competition, students are hoping to raise upwards of $23,000. Walker said they are trying to cut costs by taking public transportation and other cheaper alternatives for the trip.
With international travel concerns due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Walker said the team has been following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention practices and have not been shaking hands or high-fiving.
There's been no word whether or not the championship may be cancelled, with Walker saying the biggest concern is whether or not they will be able to get their $5,000 registration fee back if it is cancelled.
A GoFundMe page with a goal of nearly $19,000 has been set up to help raise funds for the students to attend the Championships. It can be found here.