Simply declaring the tobacco he tried to sneak into Canada would have been much cheaper for a would-be smuggler who was hit with a stiff fine Wednesday at the Penticton courthouse.
Jaden Adrian Forrest Peterson, 22, pleaded guilty to the Customs Act offence of making a false statement and the Excise Act offence of possessing an unstamped tobacco product, both stemming from his arrest Jan. 8, 2019, at the Osoyoos border crossing.
He was fined a total of $4,316.60.
“Had he declared the goods, he would have had to pay $1,122.50 in excise duty fees,” noted Crown counsel Anthony Varesi.
Court heard Peterson was the sole occupant of a Honda Civic that approached the border crossing from the U.S. side on the day in question.
Asked if he’d purchased anything in the U.S., Peterson declared seven tins of chewing tobacco. But after being sent for a secondary inspection, members of Canada Border Services Agency zeroed in on a speaker box in the trunk of the car and found 195 tins of chewing tobacco inside it. The tins weren’t marked with the necessary stamp declaring duty had been paid.
Defence counsel Michael Patterson said his client, who works at a mine near Logan Lake, intended to sell the tobacco to friends.
“Quite frankly, this was not an elaborate scheme,” said Patterson.
In agreeing to the joint sentencing submission, Judge Jane Cartwright noted the federal acts violated by Peterson allow for penalties of up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
“There’s some really severe penalties here, obviously never applicable to the first-time offender… but that’s the kind of thing you face by fooling around with this,” said Cartwright.
“This was a very stupid thing for you to do.”
