School District No. 67 would like to thank our local community for donations that have ensured our schools have been able to run breakfast programs so that no child starts their school day without having access to food in the morning.
Given that schools are not providing face to face instruction, School District No. 67 is seeking new ways to support children in need who no longer are able to access our breakfast program. Schools reached out to every student’s family after the return from Spring Break, which provided a good opportunity to check in with families to see how they were coping with the change of events due to COVID-19. Those phone calls revealed that there is an increase in the number of students who are now struggling with food insecurity due to these uncertain economic times.
School District No. 67 would like to continue to support our students and their families who have identified this need by providing simple weekly food hampers filled with a few basic non-perishable food items along with some baked goods made in school kitchens by our staff. We also will continue to facilitate the Starfish backpack program in Penticton and the Penny Lane backpack program in Summerland.
This service is made possible by the ongoing support of community members who have donated in the past to our breakfast programs. Anyone wishing to support this renewed initiative is welcome to do so. Financial donations can be made in the form of a cheque payable to School District No. 67 and dropped off at the School Board Office at 425 Jermyn Avenue through the mail slot. For those wishing to donate to the Food Hamper program by e-transfer, please send your donation to: accountsreceivable@summer.com. For the security question/answer please use What city do we live in? with the answer of Penticton.
If you are sending an e-transfer for $50 or more and would like a Charitable Donation Receipt, please email vpowell@summer.com separately with the name and address you would like used on the Receipt. Please include the amount and date of your e-transfer in this email.
Non-perishable food items for hampers can also be dropped off at Penticton Secondary School. A collection bin is located at the front entrance of the school and will be available 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday to Friday. While collection is occurring at Penticton Secondary, the support is being provided district wide.
We are deeply thankful to all those who are able to help us in supporting the students in School District No. 67 through these challenging times.