SOWINS kicked off its Share the Spirit of Giving campaign this month to bring some Christmas cheer to women and children who access its services.
“For many of our clients, the holiday season is a difficult time”, says Debbie Scarborough, executive director of the South Okanagan Women In Need Society.
“They may have left an abusive situation and are struggling to rebuild their lives. Often there is little or no money for special meals or gifts to help celebrate the holiday season.”
Donations of new, unwrapped gifts for women and children of all ages, gift certificates, cash and non-perishable food items are all welcome.
SOWINS is also running the Backpack Project, under which mobile outreach workers hand out bags stuffed with warm clothing and personal care items to women on the streets. Items for the backpacks, plus backpacks, are being sought for that initiative.
Donations may be dropped off at the SOWINS administration office at 102-1027 Westminster Ave. W., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
