Make sure to leave home a little early – and hungry – this coming Thursday and take your appetite to the eight annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast outside the main entrance to the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
In exchange for a donation to the United Way, diners will be treated to a fresh-baked cinnamon bun, Tim Horton’s coffee and treats, a Cobs fresh-baked scone, Penticton Herald newspaper, water from London Drugs and much more from other local businesses with a total value estimated at $50. Kids’ versions are also available, as are doggy treats.
Hidden in the 1,000-plus goodie bags will be a golden ticket that entitles the winner to a $1,000 gift from Valley First that can be used to pay off debt or added to a registered retirement or education savings plan. Other grand prizes include a Vancouver Canucks sweater signed by Bo Horvat, two tickets to a B.C. Lions game and box seats to a show at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The drive-thru runs from 6:30 to 9 a.m., but give yourself a bit of extra time: Although the drive-thru runs like a well-oiled machine, line-ups in the past have snaked up Main Street.
Last year’s breakfast raised $21,000.
