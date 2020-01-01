The Herald will not publish a print edition on Wednesday, Jan. 1 due to the stat holiday. However, we will be updating our website throughout the day with the various New Year's Day activities.
The office will also be closed for the day, but will reopen again Thursday at its regular time. To contact the newsroom on Wednesday, phone 250-490-0880, ext. 305 or email: editor@pentictonherald.ca.
We’d like to take this opportunity to wish our readers, staff, carriers and advertisers a safe, happy and healthy 2020. Happy New Year everybody!
