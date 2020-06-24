VICTORIA — Health Minister Adrian Dix says he thinks there will “certainly” be protection for whistleblowers following an investigation into allegations of racism in British Columbia’s health-care system.
Metis Nation BC issued a statement Sunday after meeting with Dix calling for an anonymous tip line for witnesses and victims of racism.
President Clara Morin Dal Col said she heard from numerous health-care workers in a 48-hour period that they reported racism to senior officials only to be told they were the problem.
On Monday, Dix said he met with several Indigenous organizations over the weekend that will be consulted during the investigation.
The meetings followed his announcement Friday that former children’s advocate Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond will lead a probe into allegations that some emergency room staff played a game to guess the blood-alcohol level of Indigenous patients.