Members of the Penticton Indian Band are set to meet Thursday night to decide if they want to run a new byelection due to irregularities in the 2017 vote.
That results of that byelection, which filled five of eight seats on council, were contested by a band member who went to Federal Court to force the matter.
Thursday’s meeting is to feature a secret ballot through which members will to decide if they want a new byelection.
Third-party electoral officer Marcus Hadley initially gave The Herald permission to attend, but later rescinded it, noting in an email that band council had decided media should not be present at the meeting.
