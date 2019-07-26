Canadian country band Emerson Drive is excited to be coming back to entertain the crowd at this year’s Penticton Peach Festival.
It’s been five years since Emerson Drive last played in Penticton, and lead singer Brad Mates said the band couldn’t be more thrilled to be booked for Peachfest.
“We had a blast the first time,” said Mates. “Whenever we get out into the Kelowna or Penticton area, all the guys want to stay for an extra two days after.”
And several of the band members do have plans to stay after the Aug. 8 show.
Formed in 1995 in Grand Prairie, Alta., under the name 12 Gauge, the band later changed its name to Emerson Drive in 1999.
And while Mates said their style and sound has changed throughout the years, they always know which favourites to play at a show.
“I just love the fact that you can change and evolve with your career as you go forward. It’s nice to see some of the young people with us 20 years ago that are still with us today, but with their young kids at the show.”
It doesn’t mean, though, that fans shouldn’t expect something new.
“We’re the type of band that makes sure fans hear what they wanna hear over the last 19 or 20 years, (but) we throw in new stuff that isn’t released yet, but only a couple songs.”
Emerson Drive will be headlining country night, with newly formed band Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion opening.
“Over the years, you play with a lot of different acts,” said Mates. “I’ve always enjoyed listening to new groups or artists … especially live.”
Emerson Drive will be on stage from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Musical acts are just a small portion of the entertainment and events planned for Peachfest, which runs Aug. 7-11. For a full schedule, visit www.peachfest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.