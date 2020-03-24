During a time of social distancing, a newly formed buddy system in Oliver is helping keep the community connected.
Harmony Powell, who helps run the Sage Hill Law office, knew she had to create a system that would help connect seniors in her community with other locals who could help keep an eye on them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s an elderly population, and my original concern was that most people have family in town, or a neighbour who would keep an eye on them and make sure things are OK … they’re covered. But there’s a population doesn’t always have that person,” said Powell.
She launched the Oliver and Area Buddy System last week – it services the Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos communities – and has already connected six couples, with plenty more emails from people who would like to sign up.
“I have about – as of last night – about 40 responses,” she said Tuesday, adding she has more emails from people who would like to help than those who are needing help, which is a nice thing.”
Individuals who sign up undergo a quick interview, and are then matched with someone within their area.
Powell said she hopes someone will jump on board and launch the buddy system in Penticton, and is willing to help that individual get started, especially now that the demand is increasing.
“A lot of people are in isolation, or just getting increasingly scared, especially if they’re elderly,” Powell said. “The grocery stores in Oliver and Osoyoos have been doing grocery delivery. They’re getting really overwhelmed now.”
Volunteers in Powell's program are now helping the grocery stores with deliveries, and she's hoping to recruit more volunteers to keep that help going.
Oliver resident Laura Potten quickly jumped on board with the Oliver and Area Buddy System, saying she and her family wanted to help do their part in their community.
“We’re always willing to help out our community,” said Potten. “There was a lady who signed up who needed help … she has cancer and is undergoing chemo. She wanted help getting groceries.”
Potten said she’ll be doing another grocery run for her buddy tomorrow.
“It’s been nice to be able to help others,” she said. “I just left (the groceries) on her doorstep.”
The social interaction, she added – while following social distancing and keeping at least two metres between them – has been a nice part of the buddy system.
Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos residents interested in signing up are encouraged to visit www.sagehilllaw.com/buddy-system