Residents in the northeast corner of Penticton are already giving the cold shoulder to a proposed composting facility just above the Campbell Mountain Landfill.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is eyeing the agricultural-zoned property at 1313 Greyback Mountain Rd. for the project, which would feature an enclosed system to compost organic waste, including residential food scraps, and biosolids from the Penticton and Okanagan Falls sewage treatment plants.
But there are several major hurdles in front of the project, not least of which will be getting permission from the Agricultural Land Commission to undertake a non-farm use there, and possibly the legal status of the land in question, which was formerly the Sather cattle ranch.
Opposition from neighbours is also building, after a sign was erected at the property stating the RDOS was intending to apply to get the land out of the ALR and residents had until April 8 to comment, although RDOS staff now say the sign shouldn’t have included that date.
Jacquie Jackson, whose property abuts the northern edge of the 80-acre plot in which the RDOS is interested, said she already has 240 names on two petitions against the project.
Her concern lies primarily in the potential loss of agricultural land.
“It needs to be left in the Agricultural Land Reserve because that is it’s best use considering B.C. only has 5% of its total land base as agricultural land,” said Jackson.
What also worries her is the potential for leachate escaping the composting site, increased truck traffic on Reservoir Road, and odours from the facility.
For each of those concerns, however, RDOS chairwoman Karla Kozakevich has an answer.
Kozakevich, also the Director for Area E (Naramata) in which a portion of the 80-acre lot lies, said the end product from the facility will be high-grade compost suitable for agricultural use, so the plant would actually support the industry.
As for leachate, Kozakevich said an impermeable barrier would be placed under the site to prevent anything from escaping.
“The province does not allow, in this day and age, to put in a compost facility that can leach into the groundwater,” she said, adding that wasn’t the case when the Campbell Mountain Landfill, which is now bleeding into adjoining properties, was built in the 1970s.
Odour concerns are also
misplaced, Kozakevich explained, because all composting will be done indoors in a closed vessel. And by getting rid of the current outdoor compost site and the landfill, she continued, odour should be reduced by 70%, according to a study obtained by the RDOS.
Finally, there isn’t expected to be additional truck traffic, because the same trucks that collect residential garbage, yard waste and recycling can be used for curbside pickup of organic waste.
The next step in the process will see the RDOS launch a public consultation processes, including a website similar to ShapeYourCityPenticton.ca, to determine if the board should move forward with the ALC application.
Should the board go ahead, it would then have to await an ALC decision, and, if successful, rezone the property.
Alternatives include building the composting facility on the eastern portion of the property, which isn’t in the ALR, or building somewhere else entirely. However, all of those options would add to the final cost.
Regardless, “I don’t know that we would have a final decision until next year,” said Kozakevich.
Meanwhile, the legal status of the 80-acre site is also in question.
As of May 2019, the company that owns property was involved in at least four lawsuits in B.C. and Alberta, according to a related ruling from a judge in bankruptcy court.
Sather Ranch, owned jointly by Penticton businessman Michael Street and Calgary businessman Joseph Sather, was forced into receivership by creditors in September 2018, according to that judgement, which described the owners as “two disputing shareholders who are at loggerheads”
Kozakevich declined to comment on what, if any, arrangement the RDOS has to purchase the property because it’s being dealt with by the board in camera.
As of January, the cost of building the composting facility, not including land acquisition, was estimated by RDOS staff at 17.2 million,
A regional composting facility, along with curbside pickup of organic waste, has been on the books since 2013, but the concept hit a few snags in recent years after proposed sites in Marron Valley and Summerland were shot down due to local opposition.
The RDOS says organics and food waste account for about 40% of what’s currently going into local landfills, the life of which would be extended by diverting that material to a composting facility.