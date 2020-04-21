An ongoing makeover of Cherry Lane Shopping Centre will now move outdoors with the installation of a new, larger sign on Main Street.
The mall’s operating company on Tuesday received unanimous approval from city council on a development variance permit increase the area of its main sign from 15 to 24 square metres.
Gone will be the mall’s old logo, consisting of its name in cursive writing and a bunch of cherries. It will be replaced with a stylized C against a white background. A video screen will be placed below, and signs for three anchor tenants underneath that.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said the overall size of the new sign and post will be about the same size as the older one.
“I think it’s a beautiful sign,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.
“It’s a great improvement over the one that’s in place at the present time, and I think it will do great for the mall.”
Judy Richards, the mall’s general manager, explained in a letter to council she expects the sign to do great for the whole neighbourhood.
“With the goal being to create a shopping experience by consistently using the new branding from the sidewalk to the building, it is the owners’ belief that the new sign will not impact the neighbouring businesses but instead will enhance the area,” wrote Richards.
“The newly designed pylon sign will project the desired modern visuals and effects to the property and the immediate area.”
Council received just one letter of opposition to the project. In it, Lynn Crassweller complains about a proliferation of new billboards and electronic signs in the city.
“Please limit the size and types of signs before we become over-cluttered with signs,” wrote Crassweller.
“Thank you for keeping our town a beautiful place to live, not a temple of advertisement.”