Indigenous fishermen have been snagged by apparent sabotage efforts this week as they’ve tried to catch their quota of sockeye salmon in the Okanagan River near Okanagan Falls, where a long-running land dispute has flared up once again.
“It’s like an act of terror on my Indigenous rights,” said Jonathan Kruger, former chief of the Penticton Indian Band.
Kruger has borne the brunt of the sabotage efforts. He’s had nails tossed under his truck tires, some sort of sticky substance has been spread on top of a fence he must cross, and his son retrieved from the bottom of the river pieces of chicken wire with rocks tied to them to snag fishermens’ hooks.
“This is not very nice what’s going on,” said Kruger.
The Okanagan River is blocked at Okanagan Falls by a dam at the south end of Skaha Lake that’s visible just off Highway 97. Fishermen cast their hooks from shore on either side of the river, the water in which is turbulent after passing through the dam.
The shoreline on the north side of the river is easily accessed because it’s just a few metres off of Green Lake Road, but fishermen there must cast from part of the dam structure and can’t access the water.
Access to the other side of the river, where fishermen can easily get into the water, is blocked by a fence, which Kruger says also blocks his right to fish, so he has no choice but cross it.
The fence was put up by the adjacent property owner, with whom the Indigenous fishermen have had a long-running dispute that centres mainly on what constitutes the high-water mark there.
The property owner’s home is behind a locked gate and the person didn’t return a call for comment Friday.
Kruger has reported the sabotage efforts to both the RCMP and Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
Brian Levitt, an officer for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, visited the site Friday and was aware of Kruger’s complaints and trespass complaints from the private property owner, but noted those are matters for the RCMP.
“I’m here just to monitor the fishery, protect the integrity of the Okanagan Nation Alliance’s rights and the integrity of the fishery,” said Levitt.
RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda was only able to confirm Friday that a complaint has been filed with police and is under investigation.
Sockeye salmon only began returning to the Okanagan in good numbers as a result of a 20-year, cross-border effort led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance.
Access to the Okanagan Lake system was virtually cut off to the fish beginning in the 1930s with construction of dams downstream on the Columbia River. In later decades, damming and channelization of the Okanagan River in the South Okanagan added further obstacles for returning fish, which are an important food source for Indigenous peoples.
Beginning in the early 2000s, however, the ONA and partners on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border began working to remove obstacles for salmon between the Okanagan and the Pacific Ocean about 1,000 kilometres away, and later rearing fry and releasing them into the upper lakes.
The program, which sees the resulting fishery managed jointly by the ONA and Fisheries and Oceans Canada, has been so successful that a commercial sockeye opening was permitted on Osoyoos Lake in 2017, as well as a recreational opening in 2018.
The 2019 return was poor, but salmon are now getting established as far north as Skaha Lake, and last year entered Okanagan Lake for the first time since the Penticton dam was built in the 1950s.
Kruger said Indigenous people have been fishing in the river near Okanagan Falls for millennia and must work fast when the salmon arrive, as they did this week.
“The first two weeks are critical, but because that’s when (the fish) are silver and the meat is very firm,” he explained.
His personal quota is 350 fish, some of which he distributes to elders, single mothers and others in need, and sometimes he doesn’t even take his limit.
“You catch as much as you need to cover all your family, all yourself and all your loved ones,” said Kruger.
He’s been documenting this week’s troubles on social media and has appreciated receiving messages of support from Indigenous people across Canada.
“One day I hope that we can come up with some kind of reconciliation on this issue,” said Kruger.
“This is such a great success story for the salmon coming back. We don’t need stories like this.”