Penticton was spared Monday as WestJet slashed its domestic service by 50% to help weather the COVID-19 crisis.
The airline said it would continue to serve all 38 communities it serves, but with a reduced number of flights in some places. As a result, WestJet will simply maintain its once daily round trip between Penticton and Calgary.
There will be no change to the schedule that currently sees one round-
“These adjustments are temporary and could change as more information becomes known,” WestJet said in a press release.
“WestJet continues to monitor developments and further schedule adjustments are possible in the short term.”
WestJet will be running the sole commercial flight out of Penticton as of April 1, after Air Canada announced it will be suspending its three daily trips to Vancouver.