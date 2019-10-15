It’s time to consider the need for student housing seriously, Penticton city councillors were urged at a special meeting staged Tuesday at Okanagan College.
Student union members Megan Potter and Sarah Wood asked that more effort be put into encouraging much-needed housing for their peers.
“It’s time to focus on our local student population which will only benefit the city in the long run,” said Potter.
Potter noted past policy decisions of council to encourage hotels for tourists, better parking for veterans and affordable housing units, and suggested the same be done for student housing.
“We feel there is a major problem here, and that is there is no set student housing in Penticton,” said Wood. “Our campus and our community cannot continue to grow if we are not serving and providing for post-secondary students.”
Asked exactly how much housing is required and where, however, the duo was unable to provide hard numbers.
“I think a little bit more research needs to go into that to see what the exact needs are,” said Potter. “I think I’d like to a see a minimum of 20 to 60 units.”
“Good decisions come out of good data, replied Coun. Julius Bloomfield. “Maybe an advantage for you is to work with our development services department so that they can advise you of what data they need.”
Bloomfield also suggested the pair lobby senior governments once they have a better sense of the need for student housing in Penticton.
Just minutes before the students’ presentation, council heard from Okanagan College regional dean Eric Corneau that student enrolment numbers had hit a record high at the Penticton campus this year with approximately 1,200 students. Roughly 150 of them are from out of country, he added.
“Please keep that in the back of your mind that the students do need services,” said Corneau.
“We want to continue growing the campus. This is a great space, we already have amazing infrastructure, so just building on that I think is where we all want to go collectively.”
Tuesday’s meeting was the second such off-site session council has held this year in its bid to reach more young people. The other was staged this past spring at Pen-Hi at a cost of about $3,000.
