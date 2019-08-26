One man went to hospital and another went to jail after a shooting early Saturday in Coalmont that may have been inspired by alcohol.
The 63-year-old victim was struck in the right arm while “driving his vehicle erratically” on a property in the rural community about 20 minutes outside of Princeton, according to an RCMP press release.
The 58-year-old alleged shooter was arrested at the scene and taken into custody pending an appearance Monday in provincial court in Penticton.
“Princeton RCMP are in the early stages of their investigation and are still gathering information. They are considering charges against both parties,” Const. James Grandy said in the press release.
“Both parties are residents of Coalmont. Alcohol may have been a contributing factor.”
