Protest

Protest on Main Street, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. This shows on a portion of the protesters as they were situated at all four corners of an intersection.

About 90 jovial protesters — almost all without masks — participated in a peaceful demonstration at all four corners of the intersection near Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, Sunday. The objective of “Endthe Lockdown” was to "demand the end of the lockdown and social re-engineering, and voice concerns and make demands of B.C. Premier John Horgan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth and chief medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.”