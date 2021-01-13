Brannigan Mosses is the new assistant general manager of the Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre.
Mosses has been with the resort for eight years as director of sales and marketing.
Born and raised in the Edmonton area, she graduated from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in hospitality
management and tourism. She’s also an accredited wedding planner with a certificate from the Wedding Planners Institute of Canada.
“It’s the cliche story of coming to Penticton for a summer vacation. Now a husband and two kids later, and a career, and here I am,” Mosses said.
She appreciates working for a family business. This past fall, the management structure was reorganized with Elizabeth Cucnik promoted as the new general manager and long-time GM David Prystay moving into an advisory position.
Mosses and Cucnik are both under the age of 40 and the resort’s ownership believes that will bring new and fresh ideas while
honouring the formula that’s made the resort successful in the past.
“I look forward to continuing to work alongside David as our policy advisor and with Elizabeth, who is eager to look at all future possibilities. We are all working through COVID with our main goals still great customer satisfaction, a healthy-work culture, teamwork, personalized service and ongoing enthusiasm,” Mosses said.
COVID has been challenging for the entire industry, she explained, but is witnessing camaraderie with partner groups and other hoteliers.
“There’s light at the end of the tunnel. We’re all eager to welcome back guests and it will be in a safe environment that they trust.”
The Lakeside is Penticton’s largest private employer.