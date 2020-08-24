Front-line RCMP officers responded to reports of a woman holding a possible handgun outside a motel in the 2700 block of Skaha Lake Road on the morning of Aug. 18, around 9:30 a.m..
Upon arriving, officers saw the woman at the rear of the complex. She appeared agitated and dismissive by the officer’s presence, refusing to comply with directions. The woman allegedly grabbed what appeared to be a handgun from behind her waistband and pointed it briefly in the direction of an officer. She then subsequently dropped the firearm on the ground.
“Officers were safely able to arrest the woman. An inspection of the firearm showed it was
actually an airsoft gun, which looked almost indistinguishable from a real firearm,” spokesman Cst. James Grandy said in a statement.
The 42-year-old Penticton resident now faces charges of assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon. Her name was not revealed.