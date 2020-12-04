Some downtown residents are still seeing red nearly six months after Penticton city council ordered their neighbour to replace some of his bright-red exterior siding with a more muted colour.
The owner of 88 Lakeshore Dr. E earlier this year completed a three-storey condominium that fills most of the irregularly shaped corner lot, which had been vacant since the 1980s. It overlooks Okanagan Lake Park and the water beyond.
Neighbours in the 26-unit condo building next door were given a say in the look of the building as a condition of city council permitting construction in 2015.
Their strata council approved metal siding with a colour scheme of three earth tones: pale wheat, medium warm grey and carmine red. But what actually went up was warm light grey, charcoal and imperial red.
Imperial red, which is brighter than what was proposed, covers almost two entire columns at either end of the east side of the building, which faces the neighbours. Each column is about 2 1/2 metres wide and three storeys tall.
Strata council president Glen Adams, whose unit has windows facing the columns, likened it to having giant advertising-type banners staring him in the face while in the comfort of his own home.
“I personally do not think (the owner) appreciates, or his wife, what we have to experience on a day-to-day basis,” said Adams.
“From our perspective, we think – the strata thinks – that the strata and city hall were misled by the developer and his team. Simple as that.”
The issue was placed in front of city council in June while the siding was still going up.
Elected officials decided on a compromise that allowed for imperial red to stay up on most of the building, except the two east-facing columns, which were supposed to be changed to grey.
Instead, the siding job was completed with imperial red on the columns, and the three-unit property is now occupied. It’s owned by Calgary businessman Phil Laprairie, who didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday.
In a September email to the city and neighbouring strata, Laprairie pitched two possible resolutions: leave the siding as is and he would make a $13,000 charity donation – equal to a construction deposit the city is holding – on the strata’s behalf; or shrink the red siding on the column closest to Lakeshore Drive to about 40 centimetres in width.
Laprairie also claimed his copy of the development permit allows him to use the brighter red.
“I’m pretty sure this is going to hold up in court in my favour. But it’s gonna cost me and the taxpayers some hard earned money for some lawyers. And I guess we could carry-on and make the year 2020 a bigger shit show than it is and show people how stupid this is,” Laprairie wrote in the email, a copy of which was obtained by The Herald.
“Or on the other hand I’m willing to be a little smarter than this with your help (sic).”
Adams’ strata council has had no contact with Laprairie since the spring, because the matter, at its core, is a dispute between the city and Laprairie related to conditions of a development permit.
Still, Adams remains hopeful the city can organize some kind of meeting with Laprairie to get everyone – safely – together to hammer out an agreement.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, acknowledged the local government is in a difficult position, because it would have to go to court for an injunction to have the offending siding taken down. That’s why the city has been patient in hopes the two sides will reach a compromise.
“We are giving some time for that process to play out before we take more active enforcement actions,” said Laven.