It remains to be seen if a new BCHL season will start this fall, but the Penticton Vees are preparing as if one will.
The club announced Friday it’s running three camps in August at the South Okanagan Events Centre to prepare for the 2020-21 campaign.
The first two camps run Aug. 19-21 and Aug. 24-26 and will focus on skills and conditioning for players born in the years 2001 through 2005.
The third camp goes Aug. 28-30 with the same age group, but will be used by the team to identify prospects to fill out its roster of affiliate players.
For more information and pricing, visit the Vees website.
The BCHL is expected to make an announced Monday regarding the 2020-21 season.
Last season was cut short in March just as the Vees were about to open a second-round playoff series against the Vernon Vipers.