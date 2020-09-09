A teacher convicted of sexual exploitation of a student has agreed to a lifetime ban from the profession.
A consent resolution summary posted by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation doesn't name the offending teacher or school, but the crimes and dates all point to it being Bradley Furman, a former teacher at Mount Boucherie Secondary.
In February, Furman was sentenced to 20 months in jail for sexual exploitation and 18 months for repeated violations of court orders not to contact his victim after his arrest in May 2018.
The resolution says the teacher agreed his conduct amounted to professional misconduct and that he would not apply for a teaching certificate in the future.