With just days to go before the federal election, Richard Cannings, the NDP incumbent for South Okanagan-West Kootenay has revealed some important endorsements.
Backers include Burrowing Owls Winery owners Jim and Midge Wyse, B.C. Children and Families Minister Katrine Conroy, former president of Doctors of BC Allan Ruddiman and Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.
“It is such an honour to have the support of this amazing group of community advocates,” Cannings said in a press release.
“I got into politics to bring together progressive voices across NDP, Liberal and Green persuasions and I’ve worked hard to make collaboration and cooperation a part of how I work in Ottawa to represent our riding. It is humbling to hear from those I represent that they believe in my leadership.”
