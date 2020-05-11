Officials in Osoyoos are warning pleasure boaters they’re not welcome on the water yet.
While the provincial health officer hasn’t banned non-essential travel – which includes boats right alongside cars – that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea, Osoyoos fire Chief Dave McMahon said in a press release.
“So while it may be permitted, we ask that you consider the risks you are putting our first responders in. Avoid non-essential boating, stay close to home to save lives,” said McMahon.
Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda noted in the same release that non-essential travel is indeed banned between Canada and the U.S., meaning it’s illegal to cross the international border that runs through Osoyoos Lake.