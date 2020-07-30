Don’t delay the inevitable, make your will today
Dear Editor:
I had a friend in England, (Paul) we emailed each other daily, he was my age (78) he is now dead, he didn’t see his demise coming.
He lived alone, his ex-wife forgotten, they had no children. He only had a sister with whom they shared a mutual dislike of each other. He liked to listen to classical music, his other hobby was emailing and annoying me.
Down the street there was a widow with three kids, she had lost her husband some time back to a terminal illness.
The girls were street smart growing up without a dad, one time they gave Paul a hand carrying groceries from the bus stop to his house.
Over time the lasses befriended Paul because of his computer (they had none at home), he found it incredulous that they were so intelligent, as time went on their mother on occasion joined them, they had many a laugh. The girl’s mother would send cooked leftovers from their table, something he enjoyed very much, she also shopped for him when he was ill or out of sorts.
He confided in me telling me that he was going to leave everything he had to them as the made his life better by their friendship and company.
Then all of a sudden the emails stopped from him. I asked my brother in the UK to call in to see him.
It turns out that he was put in hospital after the mailman found his door open and him unconscious on the floor.
In hospital, he picked up some and was able to receive a phone call from me. He told me that he didn’t have long, just days.
He said, “I have a notary coming in to see me in a couple of days and I am making a will leaving everything to the lass down the street.”
He didn’t make it, he died soon after my phone call, the lady down the street got nothing, his estranged family coming out of the woodwork had his house empty in no time, and the irony is the lady down the street declined to go see him saying that she could not go through the ordeal of watching him die after going through it with her husband. She and the kids got nothing.
The moral of this story is if you care for someone, make a will out!
Donald Smithyman
Oliver
Stop picking on the small businessman
Dear Editor:
Re: “Business put profit ahead of compassion,” (Herald letters, July 29).
I need to respond to Michael Taenzer’s letter taking a swipe at Allen Carter and Your Dollar Store With More he operates.
The first sentence of his letter is correct. Most businesses operate on a “for profit” basis or they would not be in business. What I find discouraging about his comments are first that any letters I’ve read
regarding the less-than-appropriate way this whole scenario was handled is that not one ever suggested that the confederate flag was the issue.
It was in the way the situation was handled which I personally find was in a totally unprofessional manner. If you want to take issue with products made outside of Canada or the United States, why not start with Nike or Adidas and many other multi- million dollar companies run by multi millionaires using child labour and/or working their own citizens in the most unsavoury conditions with low pay and operations that we so often hear of deaths caused by inadequate and unbelievable working conditions with little or no way to escape a building when it is consumed by a fire or other catastrophe.
Let’s start with outlets like national or international hardware and building centers; same for grocery or clothing stores or any other major outlet you care to mention (which, by the way, I shop at all of them) and I challenge you to “not” find products made or imported from other countries.
Rather than take issue with a small one- man business which I suggest can struggle to make a living, why not have the courage to take on the multi-nationals?
As a final note, I’m one of those individuals who never gave any thought as to what some say the flag in question or the majority of statues stand for other than history or possibly likened to being a bit of a rebel.
I guess if one wants to read evil, racism or anything else into said items, then that is a separate issue they have to deal with in their own conscience. May I suggest that those people take a good look at which wolf they are feeding.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Britain’s shameful past: child migrants
Dear Editor:
“Brits is a more acceptable term,” submitted by Marjorie M.Montgomery (Herald letters, July 30) made me smile.
Without a lot of backlash, many readers know I was born in Limey Land into the gutters that war had created.
I was exiled to Canada alone from all family 73 years ago into the loving hands of my sponsor — the Canadian government — which gave the thumbs up to exile me to this magnificent country where the air was pure along with unbelievable scenery.
The food given to we Child migrants, perhaps not fit for a king, was plopped on tin dishes from the zero-star kitchen at the British orphanage on Vancouver Island.
Meanwhile, my brother and three sisters I never knew, were shipped to Australia and survived their own hardships over there which were recognized later in life when they received compensation for their childhood misery.
Not even a penny farthing or recognition from the Canadian government back then or today for the 329 child migrants sent to Fairbridge, Canada.
I went to visit England on the invitation of former prime minister Tony Blair where I was accompanied with a CBC camera crew who filmed a documentary.
When it came down to asking the hard questions, Tommy the Limey was told to go home, there was nothing there for him to know.
I received a letter from Canadian Immigration some years ago, stating I do not exist on any government records.
So you can see Marjorie why I have been up Schitte’s Creek without a paddle for 73 years and counting.
Many races are given unsatisfactory names and I certainly won’t list the many I know.
Call me a Limey or a Brit, or whatever you please, but please don’t ever call me late for breakfast.
No I’m not whining, just offering my opinion of why Limey Land should sink into the sea.
If a person loved there old country so much, I have to wonder why they left.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Solar project should offer “buy-in” option
Dear Editor:
I’ve always been against rapid development in our small community. Our population is growing at an average of just over one percent annually. However, that has increased Summerland’s population since our family came here in 1968, from approximately 4,000 to 12,000 today.
Fortunately, a number of potential housing developments didn’t come on-line over the years because developers ran out of
patience or money, or because they were stifled by people who didn’t want to see a rapid increase in housing next door to them. For me, I say “thank goodness” that growth has been as slow as it has been.
There was talk that the property intended for the solar farm was a better fit for housing development — something along the line of Deer Ridge, or heaven forbid, a trailer park. I’m relieved that council saw fit to follow the advice of their staff in promoting the solar farm for that acreage. The final vote, although close, hopefully will make it a sure thing and that work on it will start immediately.
I personally would have preferred that all the money that is available for the solar farm could to be used in subsidizing solar installations on roof homes around Summerland instead. I could have used it a few years back when it cost me nearly $1,000 per installed panel, and I would have used it to install additional panels if Summerland had gone that route, but that is neither here nor there now.
I hope local homeowners will encourage council to have a “buy-in” program to augment the solar farm into even a more viable installation.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Antifa mob is a terrorist group says former Portland cop
Dear Editor:
Re: Portland protesters young, old find momentum.”
Having been a police officer in Portland for 24 years, I state from direct knowledge that officers have been dealing with the “Antifa” mob since the early 1990s.
U.S. President Donald Trump is correct in referring to Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.
Video of what is really going on in Portland was so graphic that the mass media did not show it.
The mayor and city council do not support the police. Some council members are openly anti-police and have made such public statements.
Police staffing should be at 1,000. Staffing has been 100 less for some time. Another 100 will retire by the end of the year. Many officers are also looking to leave and work for other departments. The “anti-police” reputation is so well known that hiring standards had to be lowered to get anyone to apply.
Of those hired, twice the number fail probation as had been the case. Who would want to be a police officer in a place where you have no support? A detective friend of mine told me that only serious person crimes are investigated due to staff shortages. Burglary, auto theft, fraud?
Forget about it.
The mayor and council have let the rioting go on for two months. The city will not act to bring the situation under control. President Trump is correct to send in federal officers to protect federal property and employees from further destruction and harm.
In my 24 years of service with the Portland Police, I never took any action based on race. I never saw or even heard of action based on race. Former Portland Police Chief Daniell Outlaw (a black woman who lasted only one-and-a-half years due to the toxic city hall atmosphere) said: “Police actions are based upon behaviour, not the class of a person.”
The riots are not about anyone’s lives. They are not a protest. They are all about anarchy.
God bless and look after the police officers who are out on the front lines.
Bob Sherman
Kelowna
People who suffer mental illness can live productive lives
Dear Editor:
It is distressing that mentally ill people are routinely categorized as drug addicts and criminals.
Lots of folks with brain-chemistry disorders lead productive lives. We hold jobs, pay taxes and recycle our garbage.
We aren’t likely to mug your granny or throw used needles on your lawn.
Get with it, everybody.
Cheera J. Crow
Brentwood Bay