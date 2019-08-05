A woman’s injuries in the Vernon police cells were the result of her own actions, investigators have determined.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was called in to investigate after the woman was found to be in medical distress and taken to hospital on July 25.
After a short stay in hospital, she was released unharmed.
“The IIO gathered evidence indicating that it was the female’s own actions while in custody that precipitated the medical event which without intervention of the guard and officers on duty could have resulted in her death,” the office stated in a news release.
The woman had been arrested the previous day and held in cells overnight prior to a court appearance. She had spoken with RCMP officers and sheriffs in the morning.
The IIO investigates whenever there is serious harm or death that may have been the result of police action.
“Our investigation has determined that the female’s medical event did not arise from the actions of police,” the office concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.