James Palanio is new the chair of the Okanagan Skaha School District 67.
Palanio, who was first elected to the board in October 2018, served as vice-chair in his first year.
In a head-to-head race against former chairwoman Linda Van Alphen, the Penticton realtor and long-time community volunteer won in a vote of the seven trustees. The vote was secret and the final count not announced.
Van Alphen served as board chair for two years during the 2014-2018 cycle and was at the helm when Trout Creek School in Summerland was originally scheduled to close.
Shelley Clarke, who served as chair for the past year, declined the nomination as chair, but accepted the job as vice-chair.
