Police and bylaw officers in Penticton are eager to write some special tickets this summer to reward kids demonstrating good safety practices on city sidewalks and beaches. The positive ticketing program will reward children with gift cards from local businesses, and is organized by the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society. Pictured is Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki with two city bylaw officers during a recent launch event.
