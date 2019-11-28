Penticton taxpayers are facing a proposed 2.9% tax increase for 2020, according to budget documents released Thursday.
A full 2% of that would go to inflation, while the other 0.9% would address council priorities of community safety, community design, and asset and amenity management.
Staff is also proposing the creation of six new full-time-equivalent jobs for city staffers, plus the addition of one new RCMP officer.
An immediate source of pressure on the 2.9% increase will be community. The city has received requests totalling just over $1 million, but staff has only budgeted for $663,000.
Council is set to begin three days of budget deliberations on Dec. 10.
Last year’s tax increase was 3.6%, which cost the owner of an average $450,000 home about $39.
