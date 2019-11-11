Over 1,000 people filled Penticton’s Trade and Convention Centre Monday morning to pay their respects to veterans, both living and gone.
Last year, on the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, veterans shared messages of hope to the community.
This year, residents of the South Okanagan shared their messages of thanks with them.
“You don’t know how much it means to us,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki, whose father served in the Second World War. “To be here and enjoying the freedom we have because of the veterans and all that they’ve done. We owe a lot to them, and I don’t think we can ever repay them.”
Vassilaki said Canadian troops came to Greece, and if not for them and other soldiers, he and his family “may not be here right now, and my dad probably wouldn’t have survived.”
“It was all the Allies who helped Europe come out of that gruesome thing they were in,” he said.
It was a similar message South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings expressed with emotion.
“Like most people here, I have direct and personal (family who served) … in the war,” he said, explaining his grandfather died in training during the First World War.
His father and great uncles were soldiers, too, he added.
“My father talked a lot about it,” Cannings said, making his father’s experiences feel very real for him and his siblings.
“I just want to say thank you,” he said. “And that I hope as a society and as a government respect our veterans and give them the support they need.”
Cannings added the government is still “not providing enough support” for veterans and first responders.
“We need to have better mental health care, access to psychiatrists,” he said.
Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 president Bob Sudbury was visibly emotional as he said he expresses his thanks by educating the younger generation.
“My dad always said, ‘The heroes are the dead,’” Sudbury said. “This means so much to me. That’s why I go to the schools. To teach them. But how do describe army stuff to them? But if I don’t do it, my dad’s (and other’s efforts) will be forgotten.”
