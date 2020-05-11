Book lovers can now rekindle their personal relationship with the Penticton Public Library.
The library announced Monday a new take-out service, which allows people to order books from the collection by phone or online. Staff will then put the orders into single-use paper bags, which will be placed outside the building for pickup at assigned times.
“When materials are returned to the Library, they will be isolated for at least 72 hours and sanitized before being returned to circulation,” chief librarian Heather Buzzell said in a press release Monday.
Digital borrowing has increased by 75% since the library closed due to COVID-19 in March, said Buzzell, “but we also know that during isolation, a book can provide an extra level of comfort and inspiration.”
For more information, call 250-770-7781 or visit www.pentictonlibrary.ca.