Despite a relatively weak September, construction values in Summerland are already at a five-year high.
Through the first nine months of the year, district staff had issued 169 permits for work valued at $31.4 million. That eclipsed the five-year high of $31.1 million for all of 2017.
However, the $860,000 worth of permits issued in September marked a new five-year low for that month, and well off the $1.3 million in the same month of 2018.
