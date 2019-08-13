West Kelowna was named the second-best place to live in British Columbia by Maclean's magazine.
In its current issue, Maclean's ranked West Kelowna the 12th best place to live in Canada, based on a formula which included the economy, affordability, demographics, taxes, commuting, crime, weather, health, amenities, culture and community.
According to Maclean's, Burlington, Ont. is the best place to live in the country. Salmon Arm was the only B.C. community to crack the top 10, finishing sixth overall. All other cities in the top 10 were in Ontario.
Oak Bay was ranked third in B.C. and 15th overall and Nelson fourth and 18th in Canada.
Kelowna was ranked 39th of the 415 cities and towns in the poll, Summerland 49th, Vernon, 62nd, Lake Country 72nd and Penticton 134th. No other centers from the Okanagan were included in the poll.
Maclean's also had four individual categories and the Okanagan scored well for its weather. Summerland was ranked as the best in Canada, Penticton second, West Kelowna third and Vernon 20th.
West Kelowna was ranked the 30th best community in Canada for retirees.
For housing affordability, very few B.C. centres cracked the top 100. Penticton was listed as the most affordable in the Okanagan at 74th overall with an average home price of $446,000. Salmon Arm was ranked No. 1 in the country for housing affordability.
Burlington was ranked No. 1 for families.
On the net: macleans.ca
