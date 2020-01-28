This year’s lineup at Penticton’s third annual Snakebite Film Festival is one you’ll want to sink your teeth into.
In partnership with the Okanagan School of the Arts, the festival – which has seen so much success it now has its own selection committee for the films and will feature a discussion panel this year – doesn’t highlight a specific theme but instead will address what organizer Carl Meadows calls a “multi-dimension” of diversity in the community.
“All of our lives are surrounded by a multi-dimension of diversity. So at what point does something get called queer or Indigenous? Nobody says, ‘Oh are you going to go see the straight film?’ I’m not quite clear anymore what a queer film is. Is it just because the character (is gay)?
“It’s time we start showing films in this film festival that are looking at the multi-dimensions that Penticton and the South Okanagan have to offer, besides just labelling something LGBT or Indigenous. We have all of that within the film festival.”
The hope, he said, is to get Pentictonites talking.
“The vision is that people can go to a movie and go, ‘This could be happening in Penticton,’” he said, adding one movie is filmed entirely in B.C. and many are made by Canadians.
Movie-goers can expect to see films covering topics of homelessness, domestic abuse and even forest fires.
A discussion panel will take place after the film “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open,” a story of how two Indigenous women form a friendship in the wake of domestic violence.
“While optimistic, there’s some heavy, heavy parts to it,” said Meadows. “So we thought, ‘Let’s use the stage, so to speak, and … have a panel of people that are in the world of violence.’”
“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” the festival’s first film, Meadows describes as “hysterical.”
“It’s a classic,” he said, explaining the film is about two drag queens and a transgender woman traveling through the desert between Sydney and Perth, Australia.
And the festival is all about accessibility, said Meadows, adding he’s been working with a sign language interpreter and the Landmark Cinemas 7 theatre, where the festival is held, has wheelchair accessibility.
The Snakebite Film Festival runs Jan. 30 – Feb. 2, and tickets are available online at Eventbrite.ca, Bad Tattoo Brewing, the Okanagan School of the Arts or at the theatre.
