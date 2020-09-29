Penticton’s candidate for the BC NDP, Toni Boot kicked-off her campaign Monday night via Facebook Live. The online forum included ‘Zoom Crashers’ bombing into Boot’s live feed to wish her well and offer their support.
Among the zoom crashers was NDP Leader, John Horgan, who has known Toni for quite some time and shared that it was “long overdue that we had a government representative in the South Okanagan that is focused on the priorities of the people that live there, not just the wealthy and the well-connected.”
Horgan continued, “these are challenging times for everybody, but it makes it easier for British Columbians if they know they have a government that is in their corner, not a government focused on taking away the gains we’ve made on childcare, education and in our public health care system.”
Horgan’s comments mirror what candidate Boot is hearing as she connects with people in and around Penticton and Summerland.
“Now is not the time to cut services people rely upon” said local Candidate Toni Boot. “We know that the BC Liberals proposals are geared for the people at the top, but the BC NDP solutions are going to help everyone in our communities.”
Katrine Conroy, who, prior to the election was the Minister of Children and Families, also crashed the call to support of Toni Boot. Boot thanked Conroy for her ministry’s recent grant to Penticton of $3 million for 116 new childcare spaces at the Edmonton Ave Centre and the pair shared their plan to expand the government’s plan for $10 a day childcare spaces across BC. Over 32,000, $10/day spaces have already been created, including a centre in Penticton.
Boot has advocated for improvements to childcare and has commended the BC NDP record. “In our community not only do we need more spaces but we need to continue the work that has been done to attract more people to work in early childhood education, fund an additional 820 training spots, boost wages, and give out over 8,000 bursaries for students pursuing it as a career in childcare.”
Boot was also joined by Richard Cannings, our NDP MP who swept polls in Penticton last Fall, BC Federation of Labour Executive, Sussanne Skidmore and Joan Phillip of Penticton Indian Band.
Boot noted her Elections BC paperwork is submitted, her office is open at 221 Martin St in Penticton and she plans are being part of Horgan’s team in Victoria working towards recovery.
The provincial election is Oct. 24.