In a year when funerals and memorial services were first limited to immediate family members only, but later expanded to a maximum of 47 mourners, the community was unable to publicly grieve the passing of loved ones.
At New Year’s, The Herald reflects on the lives of some of the prominent South Okanagan residents who died during 2020.
Tony Batista. 53. Special Olympian featured in a national Home Hardware commercial, “The Boss” and super fan of the Osoyoos Coyotes junior hockey team. March 20.
Dave Shunter, 89. Former Pen-Hi principal, Lions Club president and local musician. March 31.
Babaljit Brar, 26. Inspiration for a mental health awareness scholarship for students in Oliver and Osoyoos. April 20.
Bill Ross, 76. Three-term Oliver town councillor, RDOS director and Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District chairman. May 10.
Dermod Travis, 59. Citizen watchdog and executive director of Integrity BC, recurring columnist with The Penticton Herald from 2013 up until the time of his death. June 1.
Neil Jamieson, 60. Owner/operator of Underwriters Insurance, Progressive Conservative riding association treasurer, governor with Penticton Vees junior hockey team. June 6.
Rose Moscarda. 81. Hairstylist and owner of Get a Headstart @ Body & Sol Spa and Salon in Penticton, long-time tenant at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre. July 7.
Robert Stelkia, 56. Bull rider, rancher, operator of Wolf Creek Trail Riders, coordinated the horse program at the Okanagan Correctional Centre. July 11.
Amy Kimiko Yamabe, 86. Lifelong Summerland resident, teacher at MacDonald Elementary for 34 years, photography enthusiast. July 31.
Paraskevi “Mama” Vassilakaki , 94. Long-time downtown businesswoman, mother of mayor John Vassilaki. Aug. 31.
Harvie Gay, 84. Former Penticton Herald managing editor. Sept. 24.
Bill Slessor, 87. Long-time emcee for Penticton Rube Band, 50-year Gyro Club member, Pentastic Jazz Festival director. Oct. 28.
Tara Bowie, 40. Retired Black Press journalist and editor of Keremeos Review. Nov. 6.
LeAnne Jakubeit, 59. Founder and co-owner of the Grooveyard for 30 years in downtown Penticton, homeless and animal rights advocate. Nov. 21.
Bill Atkinson, 80. Long-time Summerland teacher, RCAF-trained pilot, teachers union president. Dec. 16.