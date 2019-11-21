Mounties in Penticton say they’re “monitoring” a review underway in Kelowna regarding the unusually high number of sexual assault complaints dismissed by officers at that detachments.
According to data from Statistics Canada, the Penticton RCMP in 2018 received 29 reports of sex offences and, after some investigation, deemed 11 of them as “unfounded” and closed the cases.
That means 38% of such reports were dismissed, well above the provincial average of 15% and national average of 14%.
“Although we are not in a position to discuss specific cases, we assure the general public that we take these reports very seriously and remain accountable for our investigations,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Thursday.
“We recognize that sexual crimes can be a life-altering event, and we continue to encourage survivors of sexual assault to report these crimes to police.”
Grandy went on to note the Penticton RCMP is “monitoring and will pay close attention to the results of the review underway in Kelowna for any trends that may apply.”
Kelowna’s review was launched earlier this month in response to public pressure to explain why 37% of sexual assault reports were deemed unfounded by that detachment last year.
