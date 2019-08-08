More controlled burns are planned for today as crews continue battling the Eagle Bluff fire north of Oliver that’s now estimated at 1,250 hectares.
The increased size – up from 900 hectares a day earlier – is due in part to controlled burns that were conducted Wednesday south of Gallagher Lake.
“Crews are preparing for another planned ignition operation from Mudd Lake, south towards McKinney Road area, if conditions are favourable,” the B.C. Wildfire Service says on its website.
The service has 104 personnel and five pieces of heavy equipment on the ground, plus 13 helicopters in the sky. It also has deployed structure-protection units as a precaution.
Meanwhile, a fresh evacuation alert has been issued for 41 properties in the McKinney Creek area east of Oliver.
Separate evacuation alerts remain in place for the Senkulmen Business Park, home to the Okanagan Correctional Centre, inmates from which are being transferred to other jails as a precaution, plus 42 land parcels that comprise 206 properties near Gallagher Lake.
